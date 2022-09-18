Spell: Fireball has been updated to work better with lower spec PC
Improved Voxel generation and fixed streaming issues causing it to flash periodically
Crystal Resonator is now a spell
Gliding into water globes now deactivates your glider
Removed old non-functional quests
Fixed quest markers
Mining now lets you acquire different minerals from a different location
Updated gathering, different harvesting materials will spawn on different islands of their respected elements
Random quest givers now function properly and can give and complete quests
Updated the tutorial again for a better flow of logic
Isles of Etherion update for 18 September 2022
Beta Patch V0.3.6 is now LIVE!
