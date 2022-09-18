Beta Patch V0.3.6 is now LIVE!

Spell: Fireball has been updated to work better with lower spec PC

Improved Voxel generation and fixed streaming issues causing it to flash periodically

Crystal Resonator is now a spell

Gliding into water globes now deactivates your glider

Removed old non-functional quests

Fixed quest markers

Mining now lets you acquire different minerals from a different location

Updated gathering, different harvesting materials will spawn on different islands of their respected elements

Random quest givers now function properly and can give and complete quests

Updated the tutorial again for a better flow of logic