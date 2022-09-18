 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 18 September 2022

Terminus - V0.9.6 Beta Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9539369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Added text to the bottom of the menu popup so you can check your current sandbox settings after starting the game. This text is only shown if you have adjusted the sandbox settings.
  • Increased the rifle's value and decreased some tools' weight to improve balance.
  • Added a tip for hiding tooltips (left-clicking on the zombie or pressing the left Ctrl key) for the game loading scene.

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9539369
Depot 1534981
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link