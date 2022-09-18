Terminus - V0.9.6 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added text to the bottom of the menu popup so you can check your current sandbox settings after starting the game. This text is only shown if you have adjusted the sandbox settings.

Increased the rifle's value and decreased some tools' weight to improve balance.

Added a tip for hiding tooltips (left-clicking on the zombie or pressing the left Ctrl key) for the game loading scene.

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon