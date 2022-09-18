New World: Mantle's Edge 🔥 + Multiple Enhancements ⚔️

Far below the crust caverns and past the thawing lake; lies a world of ritual and fire. It's a biome where supernatural and elemental creatures intermingle with ancient architecture and engineering marvels. The ancients here built shrines around a chasm to maintain balance and appease powerful beings above and below. They viewed Cold Crust Caverns as a place of preservation, with this place as the realm's fiery forge.

Gold is much more abundant here, but so are the perils.



The Edge of the Mantle Area marks the 5th biome added to our game and a milestone toward the game's Full Release in 2023.

New Enemies and Traps include

(but are not limited to)

Giant Golden Fists:

The ancients designed these to pulverize intruders, though, with some planning and quick thinking, you might be able to use a few to your advantage...

Blaze Stars

Gilded Serpents

Ashen Warriors

+Many surprises...



Sword and Dagger Combat rework:

Slashes now use a traditionally animated arc instead of a rotating hitbox; with a much broader reach and effect. This extends to all swords and dagger weapons (except the bronze knife).

New Graphical Polish:

We've added improved unique animations to the game for multiple actions. These include

item collection

objects breaking

opponents getting destroyed and more...

While reworking a sub-image algorithm we also fixed occasional render offset issues with parallax backgrounds and all cave-related terrain.

Item Modifiers:

All items found during a run have a much higher chance of receiving positive and negative modifiers that affect their utility.

Items found mid-game are guaranteed to have positive traits added, with more modifiers added in late-game areas (community)

New Item Modifier - Chaining:

Similar to a lighter version of the Sphere of Influence ability, what affects one opponent in the chain will affect the others. Handy for Crowd Control!



Other Balance Changes/Bug Fixes:

The Colossal Worm boss fight has been considerably buff. It now moves/attacks more aggressively and faster, particularly as its health decreases.

Most other bosses have had (more modest) buffs applied to their attacks and stats.

Improved level generation in the temple by cleaning up the generation of climbable nets and moving platforms.

Fixed background pedestals not being generated in the Grotto of Guidance's generation.

Multiple other improvements.

🎼🎶 New Music Track:

For the new area

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yvZQdB94sHxyBpq-90-c3xly_VSU3Gia/view

A note regarding price

Even without the Steam sales factor, we've heavily discounted the game discounted during early access.

The project has been extended and polished with community feedback to evolve into quite a different game since early access started in mid-2018. You can see the list of update sets on the news page:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/841600

As such, the game will increase slightly in price this year to help us continue adding extra content to the game for you as we approach full release.

NOTE: We're still adding images to the announcement

Thanks for reading/playing, and have a Wonderful Week ahead!