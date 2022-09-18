- Enemy- Increased the hitbox for BAT
- Enemey- Adjusted the Skeleton Shieldbearers' attack range, it will no longer dmg area behind it.
- Enemy- fixed the issue that caused Redhood Assassin get stucked during attack animation
- Enemy- Reduced the dmg and charge range for Unyielding Soul, and it will no longer keep chasing player
- System- Improved the hitbox of jumping on the platform
- System- Fixed an issue causing players get stucked into walls sometimes
- System- Opening Chest will no longer bind with attack key
- System- Reduced the map size, generally speedup the game pace.
- Balance- Reduced the coin drop for final level, while increased the soul drop rate and amount.
妖刀退魔忍 update for 18 September 2022
Ver.1.02（2022.9.18）Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
