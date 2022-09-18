 Skip to content

妖刀退魔忍 update for 18 September 2022

Ver.1.02（2022.9.18）Patch Notes

Build 9539307

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Enemy- Increased the hitbox for BAT
  2. Enemey- Adjusted the Skeleton Shieldbearers' attack range, it will no longer dmg area behind it.
  3. Enemy- fixed the issue that caused Redhood Assassin get stucked during attack animation
  4. Enemy- Reduced the dmg and charge range for Unyielding Soul, and it will no longer keep chasing player
  5. System- Improved the hitbox of jumping on the platform
  6. System- Fixed an issue causing players get stucked into walls sometimes
  7. System- Opening Chest will no longer bind with attack key
  8. System- Reduced the map size, generally speedup the game pace.
  9. Balance- Reduced the coin drop for final level, while increased the soul drop rate and amount.

