Dalruan Online is here!

We have completely Re-Made the game for 4 Player Online Experience!

Welcome to the Dalruan Online!

An Adventure of Realms and Monsters.

Single Player or with up to 4 players in Epic Online Co-op!

Gather Elemental Ore and Protect the realm from the Darkness and his Evil Servants - The Elemental Dragons!

Choose between a Male or Female Protagonist.

Action Combat.

Collect Herbs, Key Items and Quest Items.

Mine many Different types of Ore and Merge them into Stronger Variations.

Craft different Weapons, Helmets, Armor, Shields and Rings.

Select from 8 Different Elements (Fire, Ice, Lightning, Earth, Poison, Dark, Undead and Holy).

Epic boss battles. Navigate horrid caves, dungeons and ruins in Single Player or With Friends!

Join the ever advancing Realm of Dalruan.