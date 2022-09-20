ALIEN DAWN - Update 16

Hello!
🏠 Home Screen 🏠
A focus of this update has been on revising the opening Home Level of the start of the game.
Instead of the Cabin it's now the Old Brick Mansion, and time was invested in adding higher quality models, along with more Physics and Player Interactions to this level.
There's still more to be done on the Start Scene Home Level, but it shows a step in the right direction to improving the graphics and game play interactions in the game.
🏆 Achievements 🏆
We've added Achievements to this version, with the plan for future versions to have the achievements unlock Modifiers for the various game modes. This new stat system also saves your progress to your Steam account, so your stats will now travel with you to different devices. Moving to this new stat system will reset any locally saved stats you currently have in the game.
Working on adding Leadersboards to this soon
🎥 A.I. Camera (Alpha) 🎥
Anyone that has been following ALIEN DAWN knows about the new type of Spectator Camera we've been developing to create movie like stories out of your game play. Previously this was only available on our official VoyagerVR server, but you can now experiment with it as a VR player on your own computer.
🔻 In addition to the updates mentioned above, here are several gifs of some new game play 🔻
More Attention to Physics Actors
New Focus of Player Interactions
Attachments - First Scope
9/20/2022 (Early Access) v1.16
Added Steam Achievements (10)
Added Player Stats to Main Menu
Added New Weapon - Sniper Rifle with Scope
Enabled A.I. Camera for VR Players
A.I. Camera now cuts to what the Player is shooting at
A.I. Camera now cuts to NPCs or Players on Death
Smoothed first person perspective of Player with A.I. Camera
Added New Sounds to Physics Objects
Added New Particle FX to some Surfaces
Glass Physics Objects now Fracture when thrown
Desktop Players can now Push Physics Objects
VR and Desktop Video Settings now save to separate files
Mothership now leaves randomly during Escape
Redesigned Opening Level House Home
Increased Distance Soldiers can See Player
Fixed Grabbing Mag out of Weapon with both Trigger and Grip
Fixed Crates disappearing sometimes when Exploding
Fixed Iron Sights on KA74
