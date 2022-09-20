ALIEN DAWN - Update 16

Hello!

🏠 Home Screen 🏠

A focus of this update has been on revising the opening Home Level of the start of the game.

Instead of the Cabin it's now the Old Brick Mansion, and time was invested in adding higher quality models, along with more Physics and Player Interactions to this level.

There's still more to be done on the Start Scene Home Level, but it shows a step in the right direction to improving the graphics and game play interactions in the game.

🏆 Achievements 🏆

We've added Achievements to this version, with the plan for future versions to have the achievements unlock Modifiers for the various game modes. This new stat system also saves your progress to your Steam account, so your stats will now travel with you to different devices. Moving to this new stat system will reset any locally saved stats you currently have in the game.

Working on adding Leadersboards to this soon

🎥 A.I. Camera (Alpha) 🎥

Anyone that has been following ALIEN DAWN knows about the new type of Spectator Camera we've been developing to create movie like stories out of your game play. Previously this was only available on our official VoyagerVR server, but you can now experiment with it as a VR player on your own computer.

🔻 In addition to the updates mentioned above, here are several gifs of some new game play 🔻

More Attention to Physics Actors

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

New Focus of Player Interactions

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Attachments - First Scope

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

-Xtian

9/20/2022 (Early Access) v1.16

Added Steam Achievements (10)

Added Player Stats to Main Menu

Added New Weapon - Sniper Rifle with Scope

Enabled A.I. Camera for VR Players

A.I. Camera now cuts to what the Player is shooting at

A.I. Camera now cuts to NPCs or Players on Death

Smoothed first person perspective of Player with A.I. Camera

Added New Sounds to Physics Objects

Added New Particle FX to some Surfaces

Glass Physics Objects now Fracture when thrown

Desktop Players can now Push Physics Objects

VR and Desktop Video Settings now save to separate files

Mothership now leaves randomly during Escape

Redesigned Opening Level House Home

Increased Distance Soldiers can See Player

Fixed Grabbing Mag out of Weapon with both Trigger and Grip

Fixed Crates disappearing sometimes when Exploding

Fixed Iron Sights on KA74