New Warrior Profession: Cleric

Utilize health to your advantage in order to deal the most damage with the new Warrior profession called Cleric! This profession boost max hp past its limits while combining different skills to give the most survivability and damage. This profession also deals extra damage to undead which is the first enemy type with bonus damage.

Cleric Ability Showcase

Grand Heal ability is a healing AOE that deals damage based off heal amount while dealing 2x damage to undead.

We wanted to give Warrior much needed love so his armor can excel way past 20% with a potential of 70% armor if you get the right skills and buffs. This opens lots of opportunity for passive damage with a new Thorns ability called Revenging Smite, which deals damage based off max hp!

Cleric Profession Skill List

Here's the full skill list for Cleric. Keep in mind, if you have a profession selected already for the Warrior, you can reset it in the main menu > Select Character > Edit Character > Respec Profession. To learn this profession, visit Wizard Sapius when you are level 15 which he spawns at the start of an adventure.

Warrior Cleric Skin Contest Results

We held a little contest for designing a Cleric skin on Discord and the winner was @MelancholyG! His skin will be in this update. If you want to join in future contests, join the official OneBit Adventure Discord!

Honorable Mentions:

@ApplePet

@lepy

@Jub

Update Log: