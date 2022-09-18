Say "Hi!" to the new "load/save" system. Excellent!

Use this to roll back if you've made mistake while building. Not only that... you can personalise/name your saves now, giving you more context as to what this save was about. Each 'save' includes a visual preview of what you were looking at the save occured, including the save number and also the number of items in the world for that save.

Access the "load & save" dialog by:

Opening the main menu (ESC or left menu button in VR)

Click the "Load..." button

From this new dialog you can load any previous game save, or make a new save. By the way: Clicking "Save" from main menu is exactly the same as the "Save" button in this dialog.

From Neil Clayton (developer of Be):

"While this isn't new content, I think it's really important to improve the game infrastructure so that the overall experience is improved. For me this makes the long term playing of Be more viable, and puts more control into the players hands."

What else?

Well two things really:

Apologies. I broke multiplayer with some "optimizations". Additional players to the game could not place pieces. fixed.

VR Keyboards!!!!! I had intended for this to be in the release, but it was broken. Now those playing in VR can both search the items list, and also name new saves. Whew.

Of particular note:

Loading can take some time if you've over >2000 pieces in the save file, but you can see it loading in realtime. There is a %age text overlaid on the screen.

Fixed a bunch of missing stuff in VR. Virtual keyboards not showing, weird interactions, weird "back" or "I want to show this now" behaviour in VR. MUCH better now. Please do leave a comment in Discussion if something is still weird!

Save Previews: These are only available for saves with this version of Be and later. Older saves don't have the preview

Changelog: