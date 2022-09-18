 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Three Kingdoms : Hero update for 18 September 2022

0.9.8Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9538905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

End of story.
Strengthen AI.
Support strategy: empty city.
The mage's force growth was deleted, the hunter's skill was strengthened, and Guan Yu's skill was strengthened.
Treasure Sinan skill was added, and weapon whirlwind artillery increased burst skill.
The rewards of the Seven Star Altar dungeon are doubled, and the clothes of the broken army treasure chest and the reply to the truth are canceled.
The ability of some roles was strengthened.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1750741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link