Bugs:

Fixed outfit colors leaking into other outfits when changing clothes the week after a girl was summoned

Fixed Mousetrap not activating when the holder is not using a skill

Fixed "Nothing Escapes My Web" Achievement failing to activate

Fixed the game sometimes appearing as "Spacewar" on Steam due to a Gamemaker update to the appid config.

Balance:

Increased Holy Scripture damage so it is more obvious they are stacking