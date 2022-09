Share · View all patches · Build 9538817 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 01:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Another fix has been issued for the recent patch

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug causing the purchase of the VG33 to purchase the P38g instead

Mission rewards have been increased to the stated amount:

Mission 7 - from 5000g to 6000g

Mission 8 from 4000 to 6500g

Mission 9 from 6000 to 8000g

Mission 10 from 4000g to 10000g

Mission 10 brief fixed spelling mistakes