+Backing out of the character select or pausing the game to exit an online ranked match causes you to take a loss of 1 ranked point, but is not a victory for the other player
+Reduced the number of rollback frames for both players and time sync no longer glitched to become one sided
+Ayrie's laser smoke had a layering issue with Pluto's skybox which is now fixed
+Players may now hide their username and leaderboard position from online opponents using a new toggle in the options menu, you'll still be able to see your own name and leaderboard position with this setting on
+In order to keep chain grabs in the game but reduce their wobbling-like properties in certain scenarios, Up, forward, and back throws have reverse staling which means repeated uses cause knockback growth to increase instead of decrease
+Cassia side b big laser reduced hitbox to the tip and is now a platform to make it more fun to fight against offstage
+Atliss jab increased recovery frames
+Castor orb increased recovery frames and goes away when he gets hit
+Zeniah dtilt has a lower profile hurtbox
+Stinky and Ayrie had a glitch where reversed versions of their up Bs were able to enter the stage wall, this has been fixed
+Vesper's neutral air, like Castor's, can now be wall jump canceled in order to make her recoveries feel better
+Players may now assign IJKL or WASD to their left or right stick
+You can now set the percent that the dummy resets to when you hit pause, via a new saved setting in Training mode
+I am under the impression the infinite blast zone glitch has been fixed
Stardust Valkyries update for 18 September 2022
Patch 1.01
+Backing out of the character select or pausing the game to exit an online ranked match causes you to take a loss of 1 ranked point, but is not a victory for the other player
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update