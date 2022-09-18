Patch 1.01

+Backing out of the character select or pausing the game to exit an online ranked match causes you to take a loss of 1 ranked point, but is not a victory for the other player

+Reduced the number of rollback frames for both players and time sync no longer glitched to become one sided

+Ayrie's laser smoke had a layering issue with Pluto's skybox which is now fixed

+Players may now hide their username and leaderboard position from online opponents using a new toggle in the options menu, you'll still be able to see your own name and leaderboard position with this setting on

+In order to keep chain grabs in the game but reduce their wobbling-like properties in certain scenarios, Up, forward, and back throws have reverse staling which means repeated uses cause knockback growth to increase instead of decrease

+Cassia side b big laser reduced hitbox to the tip and is now a platform to make it more fun to fight against offstage

+Atliss jab increased recovery frames

+Castor orb increased recovery frames and goes away when he gets hit

+Zeniah dtilt has a lower profile hurtbox

+Stinky and Ayrie had a glitch where reversed versions of their up Bs were able to enter the stage wall, this has been fixed

+Vesper's neutral air, like Castor's, can now be wall jump canceled in order to make her recoveries feel better

+Players may now assign IJKL or WASD to their left or right stick

+You can now set the percent that the dummy resets to when you hit pause, via a new saved setting in Training mode

+I am under the impression the infinite blast zone glitch has been fixed