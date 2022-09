Share · View all patches · Build 9538739 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 02:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello Friends, we have made some adjustments to the map and the leopard cub

-New locations on TLVL2 map

-Adjustment in the Spawn that some places were falling in limbo

-Adjusted the Limit of the servers from 40 to 60 players

-Adjusted taking pieces of carcasses

Animals

-Adjust the Juvie Leopard that was hungry 70 and thirsty 10

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!!!

High Brazil Studio.