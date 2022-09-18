 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI War 2 update for 18 September 2022

5.514 Refinements

Share · View all patches · Build 9538692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.514_Refinements

This one has a whole lot of refinements in a variety of areas. Some more multiplayer fixes and improvements from Badger. Some encyclopedia improvements from Dismiss. A number of DLC2-focused balance changes, and some additional starting battlestation fleet styles from CRCGamer. Lots of mod updates from Badger and Dismiss. I did a minor version upgrade of the unity build that we use (2020.3.32 to 2020.3.34), which has a few OSX/Linux specific fixes.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
  • Loading history…
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: The Spire Rises (1196420) Depot Depot 1196420
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught (1290340) Depot Depot 1290340
  • Loading history…
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link