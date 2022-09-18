 Skip to content

BARK update for 18 September 2022

Day 2 Patch (The thing I forgot to patch)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the "Play: Selected Extra" button in the Extras menu not replacing "Selected Extra" with the correct name.

Yes, I forgot to patch this and it was going to bother me if I didn't.

Depot 1839072
