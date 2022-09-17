Fixed a crash when having eraser on while using the rectangle marquee.
Fixed filling the empty spaces with the "draw tiled tool".
Shadowforge update for 17 September 2022
Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a crash when having eraser on while using the rectangle marquee.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update