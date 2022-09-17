(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.1

Dev-Com
Hello, world! Midway Branch of Penkura is now updated to Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.1
A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.
Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690
And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.
LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm
Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.1
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
◈ Fixed the Void Door.
◈ Player was able to use the Lock override system on permanently locked doors.
◈ Monorail Station reset switch resets the activation sound each time player uses it.
◈ Player was able to wake up before the proper speed of the game was set by swiftly clicking the wake-up button after laying down.
◈ New dialog key inputs duplicated themselves in the options settings.
◈ Fixed check for "It's all in the crystals" missions when talking with Sara.
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
◈ Added new assets to Monorail Station. (prevents the player from getting stuck on the tracks).
◈ Improved mission "In Search for Answers" adding additional ways of completing the mission.
