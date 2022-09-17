(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9538576 · Last edited 18 September 2022 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.1

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Fixed the Void Door.

◈ Player was able to use the Lock override system on permanently locked doors.

◈ Monorail Station reset switch resets the activation sound each time player uses it.

◈ Player was able to wake up before the proper speed of the game was set by swiftly clicking the wake-up button after laying down.

◈ New dialog key inputs duplicated themselves in the options settings.

◈ Fixed check for "It's all in the crystals" missions when talking with Sara.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Added new assets to Monorail Station. (prevents the player from getting stuck on the tracks).

◈ Improved mission "In Search for Answers" adding additional ways of completing the mission.