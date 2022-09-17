Grab a sausage and celebrate Oktoberfest!

As we see out September, we’re celebrating the ninth Paper Pirates Seasonal Celebration, Oktoberfest on the Ocean! Running from 18th to 30th September, celebrate the end of the season with a shindig dedicated to pretzels, sausages, chicken dancing and more, with a whole host of seasonal goodies in Paper Pirates!

Seasonal Trait: The Brewmaster

The Brewmaster is here, and they're ready to get the party started! When you have a Brewmaster aboard, they'll be asked to set the vibe of the ship during the first day. Whichever vibe they choose will mix up the Paper Pirates voting rules!

There are a total of four vibes The Brewmaster can pick for the ship:

Aggressive Vibes - Grants each pirate one additional voting power

- Grants each pirate one additional voting power Chaotic Vibes - Instead of voting from Stowaway to Captain, the crew will vote in a randomised order each day

- Instead of voting from Stowaway to Captain, the crew will vote in a randomised order each day Determined Vibes - Removes the crew's ability to pass their vote

- Removes the crew's ability to pass their vote Energetic Vibes - If nobody has gone overboard after the Captain has voted, a second round of voting begins. Votes from the previous round carry forward!

Whichever vibe they pick will stay in effect for the rest of the voyage. However, each day The Brewmaster doesn't play in, they can choose to change up the vibe, and bring a new mood to the party. How will having The Brewmaster aboard change the way your crew votes people over?

Grab Limited Time Customisation Options

During Oktoberfest on the Ocean, Sam Sherbot and Nat O’Bother have some new customisation options available to unlock in the Shop Ship! If you buy a customisation option during Oktoberfest on the Ocean, you can use it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of Ship Shop items available during Oktoberfest on the Ocean is:

Outfit Shop

Face - Animal (Chicken)

Facial Hair - Imperial

Shirt - Check Shirt

Shirt - Animal (Chicken)

Shirt - Lace Bodice

Shirt - Dirndl Bodice

Coat - Hotdog

Belt - Lederhosen Bracers

Legs - Animal (Chicken)

Legs - Lederhosen

Legs - Dirndl Skirt

Hands - Animal (Chicken)

Hands - BBQ Hook

Hands - Grill Tool

Hands - Sausage

Feet - Animal (Chicken)

Feet - Haferlschuh

Feet - SausageI

Ship Shop

Masts - Oktoberfest Tent

Hulls - Barrel Hull

Extras - Windmill

Additionally, during Oktoberfest on the Ocean, pirates can wear the Tyrolean Hat or the Deely Bobber (Pretzel)! They’re available to everyone in voyages started during the event to finish off their Oktoberfest outfits. Once the event’s over, the hats will disappear from your collection until next year, so be sure to wear them while you can!

The “Biggest Bratwurst” Event!

Go on a sailing adventure during Oktoberfest on the Ocean, and any day when there’s a successful job there is a chance you may encounter the “Biggest Bratwurst” event! The pirates stop for a cook-out, each grabbing a sausage from the grill. Some of the sausages are much bigger than the others though, and everyone knows a pirate needs a full stomach to carry out the most important duties on the ship. The bigger your meal, the higher your rank on the ship! So watch out, if you pull a chipolata, you might end up as Stowaway!

The Biggest Bratwurst event is sure to mix things up amongst the crew, changing who’s next to each other and therefore who’s playing in for different groups of jobs together. Not only that, but if you’re playing a trait game, you might want to be extra careful of who ends up next to The Sensitive!

Oktoberfest on the Ocean Bots

Invite bots into your game during Oktoberfest on the Ocean, and you may encounter any of four unique bots! Look out for Chicken Bot, Hans Botmann, Ida Botmann and Bot Dog, all of whom are eager to board your ship and throw you overboard! These bots will only join your games during Oktoberfest on the Ocean, so take the chance to meet them now before they chicken dance away for the rest of the year!