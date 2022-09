Share · View all patches · Build 9538562 · Last edited 17 September 2022 – 23:39:08 UTC by Wendy

FEATURES:

[✅] Scaling button for desserts to show more at once.

ADUSTMENTS:

[🔼] Challenges for yummy, tasty, etc now have more colours to help differentiate.

[🔼] Removed the reroll button from completed and claimed challenges.

[🔼] Made it so the conveyor belt purchasing logic only required the baker and cashier and not the manager

BUGS:

[🔨] Fixed another rare bug where stores accidentally processed hundreds of hours offline.