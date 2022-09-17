 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legend of Himari update for 17 September 2022

Itchi comes to Legend of Himari in new update 2.5!

Share · View all patches · Build 9538471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Itchi from Unichrome: A 1-Bit Unicorn Adventure comes to Legend of Himari in new update 2.5!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2026340/Unichrome_A_1Bit_Unicorn_Adventure

Changed files in this update

Legend of Himari Content Depot 634341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link