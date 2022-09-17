- 22 new animations
- a move animation for each bug
- a death animation for each bug
-
bug splatter effect
-
new bug death sound effect
-
FIXED music / SFX slider values not loading properly, causing saving to stop working correctly
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
bug splatter effect
new bug death sound effect
FIXED music / SFX slider values not loading properly, causing saving to stop working correctly
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update