Entomophobia update for 17 September 2022

v 0.05

Build 9538469

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 22 new animations
  • a move animation for each bug
  • a death animation for each bug

  • bug splatter effect

  • new bug death sound effect

  • FIXED music / SFX slider values not loading properly, causing saving to stop working correctly

