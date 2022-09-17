 Skip to content

Markerboard Jungle: Frogs update for 17 September 2022

September 17th Update

September 17th Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.00.09.2022.09.17c

New build bringing the following changes:

  • Game now begins with the tadpole stage
  • New frog tutorial levels
  • New voice lines and cutscene animations
  • Score screens added after levels
  • And a preview of frogs in development!

