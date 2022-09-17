Maze Mart 2.0 !

It's finally here ! And it will make a break in the game's update for few month or more (I'm moving to another project, if there is bug to fix it may be fixed depending of it's category).

Enhance :

► Added a new level : Isaac is being kidnapped for having crossing the line ! This include 3 new achievement, and a new game mechanic inside a maze.

• Changed the way to get a coin in the first level by addign a new hidden quest-line.

• Upgraded the night "brightness" to make everything visible at night (Even the dancing npc that were hiding in the darkness of the night :O)

• Fixed the coin bug that was destroyed.

• Added a respawn function if the player get destroyed by any reasons.

• Fixed all the achievement issues.

Multiplayer :

► Same map as the demo multiplayer

► Same achievements

► Character selection based on the achievement you've unlocked in story mode.

• Discord notifier in the community server of people that win the multiplayer trophy.

• Known bug : Echoes during the voice chat.

• The hidden keys are only inside the demo maze.

• The three winner of the Maze Mart Challenge release event will be permanently in the spawn, with a commemorative trophy above ;)

