Maze Mart 2.0 !

It's finally here ! And it will make a break in the game's update for few month or more (I'm moving to another project, if there is bug to fix it may be fixed depending of it's category).
Enhance :
► Added a new level : Isaac is being kidnapped for having crossing the line ! This include 3 new achievement, and a new game mechanic inside a maze.
• Changed the way to get a coin in the first level by addign a new hidden quest-line.
• Upgraded the night "brightness" to make everything visible at night (Even the dancing npc that were hiding in the darkness of the night :O)
• Fixed the coin bug that was destroyed.
• Added a respawn function if the player get destroyed by any reasons.
• Fixed all the achievement issues.
Multiplayer :
► Same map as the demo multiplayer
► Same achievements
► Character selection based on the achievement you've unlocked in story mode.
• Discord notifier in the community server of people that win the multiplayer trophy.
• Known bug : Echoes during the voice chat.
• The hidden keys are only inside the demo maze.
• The three winner of the Maze Mart Challenge release event will be permanently in the spawn, with a commemorative trophy above ;)
Changed files in this update