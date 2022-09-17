Patch Notes

This patch introduces global leaderboards to each level, where your score is the number of kills you accumulate before your character dies.
Also included are 4 new skills:
- Debilitate Curse: Reduce enemy damage by 30%
- Protract Curse: Increase duration of effects on enemies by 30%
- Hinder Curse: Reduce enemy movement speed by 30%
- Brittle Curse: Increases damage taken by enemies by 30%
This patch includes some minor changes to pickup buffs, as well as a new status bar above enemies, indicating which curses they have applied to them.
See you on the scoreboard!
Cheers,
zediven
Changed files in this update