Patch Notes

This patch introduces global leaderboards to each level, where your score is the number of kills you accumulate before your character dies.

Also included are 4 new skills:

Debilitate Curse: Reduce enemy damage by 30%

Protract Curse: Increase duration of effects on enemies by 30%

Hinder Curse: Reduce enemy movement speed by 30%

Brittle Curse: Increases damage taken by enemies by 30%

This patch includes some minor changes to pickup buffs, as well as a new status bar above enemies, indicating which curses they have applied to them.

See you on the scoreboard!

Cheers,

zediven