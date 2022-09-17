 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mutagenic update for 17 September 2022

Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9538398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch introduces global leaderboards to each level, where your score is the number of kills you accumulate before your character dies.

Also included are 4 new skills:

  • Debilitate Curse: Reduce enemy damage by 30%
  • Protract Curse: Increase duration of effects on enemies by 30%
  • Hinder Curse: Reduce enemy movement speed by 30%
  • Brittle Curse: Increases damage taken by enemies by 30%

This patch includes some minor changes to pickup buffs, as well as a new status bar above enemies, indicating which curses they have applied to them.

See you on the scoreboard!

Cheers,
zediven

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link