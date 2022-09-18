 Skip to content

Operation Sexy Sudoku update for 18 September 2022

Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Joining a multiplayer game should be available at any point in the game now. Previously it was required to be on the Title Menu.
  • Joining a multiplayer game should be more consistent now. Added a bit of retry logic on the game initialization phase.
  • Moved the Credits page button to the Gallery menu.

