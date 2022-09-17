(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9538317 · Last edited 17 September 2022 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This is a smaller patch to try to adjust the balancing a little more, as well as implementing a new look for the enemies

-Jessica

Patch Notes

Changes

Enemies :

Patroller :

Updated Sprite

Patrolling Blaster :

Re-named to Advanced Patroller

Updated Sprite

Basic Blaster :

Updated Sprite

Splitter Blaster :

Updated Sprite

Balance

Enemies :

All Patrollers :

Updated the movement script to use velocity instead of translate

Patroller :

Projectile :

▼ Reduced Size : 0.7 -> 0.5

Blaster :

Projectile :

▼ Reduced Rate Between Shots : .2s - > .25s

Player :

▼ Max iFrames reduced : 1.5s -> 1s

All Attacks :

All Attacks :

* Updated how the knockback is calculated : Now uses the attack's position instead of the player's position

Melee :

▼ Reduced Attack Window : 0.2s -> 0.18s

Primary Attack :

Basic Shot :

▲ Increased Rate of Fire : 1 every .45s -> 1 every .4s

▲ Increased Knockback Strength : 3 -> 5