(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r4.2

This is a smaller patch to try to adjust the balancing a little more, as well as implementing a new look for the enemies
-Jessica
Patch Notes
Changes
Enemies :
Patroller :
- Updated Sprite
Patrolling Blaster :
- Re-named to Advanced Patroller
- Updated Sprite
Basic Blaster :
- Updated Sprite
Splitter Blaster :
- Updated Sprite
Balance
Enemies :
All Patrollers :
- Updated the movement script to use velocity instead of translate
Patroller :
Projectile :
▼ Reduced Size : 0.7 -> 0.5
Blaster :
Projectile :
▼ Reduced Rate Between Shots : .2s - > .25s
Player :
▼ Max iFrames reduced : 1.5s -> 1s
All Attacks :
* Updated how the knockback is calculated : Now uses the attack's position instead of the player's position
Melee :
▼ Reduced Attack Window : 0.2s -> 0.18s
Primary Attack :
Basic Shot :
▲ Increased Rate of Fire : 1 every .45s -> 1 every .4s
▲ Increased Knockback Strength : 3 -> 5
