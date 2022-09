This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

Added collectable bamboo shoots

Ctrl+Mousewheel cycles through the command bar items

Changes:

Added trees.

Added bamboos.

Added corals.

Added the map info to the tutorial that asks for you to find Catarina.

Added the name of the current selected tool above the toolbar

Bugfixes:

No longer there is a increase in GPU usage at dusk and dawn due to both the moon and the sun shining at the same time.