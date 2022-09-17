 Skip to content

Reality End update for 17 September 2022

Reality End - Working On

Share · View all patches · Build 9538238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Working on The Desert Map, adding Tanks! breakable walls and windows! Explosive barrels! and Doors!
Still, a lot of work ahead, tell me what you want to see next! it might be possible to make.. ;)

