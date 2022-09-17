Working on The Desert Map, adding Tanks! breakable walls and windows! Explosive barrels! and Doors!
Still, a lot of work ahead, tell me what you want to see next! it might be possible to make.. ;)
Reality End update for 17 September 2022
Reality End - Working On
