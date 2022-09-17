 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jylko: Through The Song update for 17 September 2022

Jylko - 0.2.18

Share · View all patches · Build 9538211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes :

  • Adding music for the rooms (Minimal, Downtempo)
  • Adding a Reroll button for the merchand

Minor Changes :

  • Changing the leaderboard font
  • Fishing fix
  • Icon Modification

Changed files in this update

Depot 2097101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link