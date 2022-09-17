PixelOver 0.12 PRE-RELEASE Mesh deformation

Share · View all patches · Build 9538188 · Last edited 17 September 2022 – 20:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello, here a pre-release for the mesh deformation update in way to let you try the new features and to share some bug fixes. Almost all the features are implemented except bones attachment.

New features

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Mesh deformation for sprite and animated sprites.

Automatic shape generation with settings.

Deformation points with key animation.

Bones attachment with weight (soon).





[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Native file dialog. Added a setting (Interface/Dialog/File dialog) to use the OS file dialog (on by default).



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Improved PixelOver project file structure to compress resources (now it's native resources size) and also prevent saving crashes.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added the choice of the targeted version for save as old version.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Exporting a resource is now executed in parallel to prevent freeze and crash.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed sub-resource image preview in input (affecting image frames and dithering patterns).[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed 3D scene image preview in input.[/td]

[td]

Not reported

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed resampler issue on native pixel-art.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed animation track step for children objects (now step is computed from the current/previous key).[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed wrong resources when saving project with sprite sheet.[/td]

[td]

Link

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Roadmap

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import rigged 3D models with animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Inverse kinematics.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthisː (almost)

[/td]

[td]Bone mesh deformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Gradient with easing function.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Particles and fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Lights.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Polish line and internal edges.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Import 3D formats GLTF (FBX and DAE soon).[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export separated layers.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]ːsteamthumbsupː[/td]

[td]Export different views as normal and depth.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Theme customization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Internationalization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Keybindings.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !