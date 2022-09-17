 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DSX update for 17 September 2022

v2.2.5 Check out what's new!

Share · View all patches · Build 9538180 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Overlay/In-Game Status:
● New methods added to disable the Overlay automatically
● In-Game Status should no longer be visible
Thanks to @Kaldaieℵ₀ for providing a solution

Shortcuts:
● Added one new Shortcut Action named System Screenshot which let's you take a quick screenshot of your display

  • Screenshots are saved by default to your pictures folder (Ex. C:\Users\Paliverse\Pictures\Screenshots)
  • Set it as the default for Mic + Dpad right (effects only users setting up DSX for the first time or after restting settings back to default)

Touchpad to Mouse:
● Added Share and Options(start) buttons to be usable

Other:
● Adjustments for HidHide to be disabled if emulation is set to OFF when controller connects to DSX
● Some minor bug fixes

NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1812621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link