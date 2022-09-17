v2.2.5 Check out what's new!

Steam Overlay/In-Game Status:
● New methods added to disable the Overlay automatically
● In-Game Status should no longer be visible
Thanks to @Kaldaieℵ₀ for providing a solution
Shortcuts:
● Added one new Shortcut Action named System Screenshot which let's you take a quick screenshot of your display
- Screenshots are saved by default to your pictures folder (Ex. C:\Users\Paliverse\Pictures\Screenshots)
- Set it as the default for Mic + Dpad right (effects only users setting up DSX for the first time or after restting settings back to default)
Touchpad to Mouse:
● Added Share and Options(start) buttons to be usable
Other:
● Adjustments for HidHide to be disabled if emulation is set to OFF when controller connects to DSX
● Some minor bug fixes
NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.
Changed files in this update