v2.2.5 Check out what's new!

Build 9538180 · Last edited 17 September 2022 – 20:39:10 UTC

Steam Overlay/In-Game Status:

● New methods added to disable the Overlay automatically

● In-Game Status should no longer be visible

Thanks to @Kaldaieℵ₀ for providing a solution

Shortcuts:

● Added one new Shortcut Action named System Screenshot which let's you take a quick screenshot of your display

Screenshots are saved by default to your pictures folder (Ex. C:\Users\Paliverse\Pictures\Screenshots)

Set it as the default for Mic + Dpad right (effects only users setting up DSX for the first time or after restting settings back to default)

Touchpad to Mouse:

● Added Share and Options(start) buttons to be usable

Other:

● Adjustments for HidHide to be disabled if emulation is set to OFF when controller connects to DSX

● Some minor bug fixes

NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.