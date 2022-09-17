September 17 Updates

New changes, fixes and updates. Thanks for feedback!
- Added Provoke townsperson action. This allows player the ability to piss them off and gain a claim against the NPC. As previously, with a claim, this of course opens up the "legal" way of killing an NPC via an ol' fashioned duel and removing them from the board.
- Fixed bug where player was still able to sponsor a family even though the town was full.
- Fixed/refactored Suspicion setting system as it was not working exactly as intended before with the player start settings.
- Fixed/refactored Stress setting system as it was not working exactly as intended before with the player start settings.
- Stove pots hide on second story.
More to come.
