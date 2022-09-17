 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon update for 17 September 2022

September 17 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9538171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New changes, fixes and updates. Thanks for feedback!

  • Added Provoke townsperson action. This allows player the ability to piss them off and gain a claim against the NPC. As previously, with a claim, this of course opens up the "legal" way of killing an NPC via an ol' fashioned duel and removing them from the board.
  • Fixed bug where player was still able to sponsor a family even though the town was full.
  • Fixed/refactored Suspicion setting system as it was not working exactly as intended before with the player start settings.
  • Fixed/refactored Stress setting system as it was not working exactly as intended before with the player start settings.
  • Stove pots hide on second story.

More to come.

