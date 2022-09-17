 Skip to content

HammerHelm update for 17 September 2022

Build 1.9.8 - Fixes and Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's build contains some quick fixes and improvements based on recent feedback.

  • Fixed a bug that caused Vampiric gems to never appear as loot.
  • Reduced the amount of health regeneration from a Drain weapon a bit.
  • Updated the "interact area" for placed rugs to make them easier to pick up and move.
  • Added a chance for Skeletons to spawn as part of the Clear Ruins and Noises quests to make getting Skeleton Parts a bit easier.
  • Increased the skill point level cap to 36.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@hammerhelm.com

