Build 1.9.8 - Fixes and Improvements

Today's build contains some quick fixes and improvements based on recent feedback.
- Fixed a bug that caused Vampiric gems to never appear as loot.
- Reduced the amount of health regeneration from a Drain weapon a bit.
- Updated the "interact area" for placed rugs to make them easier to pick up and move.
- Added a chance for Skeletons to spawn as part of the Clear Ruins and Noises quests to make getting Skeleton Parts a bit easier.
- Increased the skill point level cap to 36.
-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@hammerhelm.com
- My Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuperSixStudios
- Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/uGBHQab
Changed files in this update