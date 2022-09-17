1.01 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9538107 · Last edited 17 September 2022 – 20:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello! We just pushed 1.01, a very small update which addresses two annoying bugs:

A handful of sound effects ignored the "Master Volume" setting in the Settings screens. If you turned the global volume down, airhorn sound effects would continue to blast at full volume (admittedly, this is pretty funny), and some sound effects in the Score screen would also play at full volume. These should now be fixed!

Attempted to address a very rare bug that caused some users to see a blank screen when they launch the game. This should be fixed now, but we're not 100% sure.

More to come soon!