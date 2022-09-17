Stones Keeper Hotfix#1 just landed!

Hello, Riders of the Order

We are happy to announce the first hotfix for the Stones Keeper is now live!

While the changes in this Hotfix may seem minor, this is just the first portion of content we are working on right now. Following discussions with our players on forums, we heard many interesting ideas, and decided to implement some well-requested quality of life improvements that we will let you know about very soon.

Until then, we hope you enjoy the game and will like what we have in store for you.

Changelog:

Hotkey description bug fixed

Added switching between units using the Tab key when equipping and leveling

Unit description window during leveling has been changed. It shows now current characteristics, taking into account equipment, talents and character's level

We look forward to receiving your feedback on our forum and Discord community. And, please leave a Steam review of the game if possible, this will be extremely helpful to us

Thanks in advance and see you on the battlefield!