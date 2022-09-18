Big update! Free Base Building

BUILDING
Free Base Building - Build your base however you want, anywhere!
All workbenches can be dismantled into inventory (except storage).
All buildings now have names, icons, visual appearance in the inventory.
Fixed some critical bugs with collisions of workbenches and items.
You can create a basic workbench from the menu in your inventory.
RECYCLING
A new workbench that helps you disassemble items into simpler materials.
You can use tools, weapons, items for processing.
Recycle food and get seeds to plant!
OTHER
Fixed and improved some sounds in the game.
Added hotkeys Close and Take All.
Now when deleting an item you have 3 options - Remove All, Remove 1X or Cancel.
Fixed - when you cancel the location of the fire, tents, workbenches, they do not disappear, but return to inventory.
Now you can craft wires on the workbench.
Thank you for continuing to play and leaving feedback in the discussions! We are excited to be part of the Survivor community and create a game with you!
