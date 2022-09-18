Big update! Free Base Building

You can create a basic workbench from the menu in your inventory.

Fixed some critical bugs with collisions of workbenches and items.

All buildings now have names, icons, visual appearance in the inventory.

All workbenches can be dismantled into inventory (except storage).

Free Base Building - Build your base however you want, anywhere!

Recycle food and get seeds to plant!

You can use tools, weapons, items for processing.

A new workbench that helps you disassemble items into simpler materials.

Fixed and improved some sounds in the game.

Added hotkeys Close and Take All.

Now when deleting an item you have 3 options - Remove All, Remove 1X or Cancel.

Fixed - when you cancel the location of the fire, tents, workbenches, they do not disappear, but return to inventory.