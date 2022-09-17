Hello drivers! Introducing a new content update and bug fixes!
New content:
- New cross map - Slopes! Difficult map, where you need to be able to pass the turns
- New car - Benton X4! The first A-class sports car with all-wheel drive!
- New skin for the character - Climber! Tribute to the first game of Trail Climb by the team of Good Boys.
- Added skins for RHINO APC
Changes:
- Steam Cloud returned
- Mono.Class also supports cross maps
- Changed death cam, more convenient.
- Now the car does not lose much power when using the handbrake
- Nitro is a little more efficient at the beginning of the movement
- Improved character camera
Fixes:
- English localization updated
- Fixed the Bulldozer achievement
- Fixed other achievements that could fall out incorrectly
- Fixed the cup in the garage
- Fixed character flying in stunts at low fps
- Fixed backward camera
P.S. And don't forget to leave us a review if you're enjoying the game. :)
Changed files in this update