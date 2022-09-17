 Skip to content

TRAIL OUT update for 17 September 2022

New content update!

Build 9537981

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello drivers! Introducing a new content update and bug fixes!

New content:

  • New cross map - Slopes! Difficult map, where you need to be able to pass the turns
  • New car - Benton X4! The first A-class sports car with all-wheel drive!
  • New skin for the character - Climber! Tribute to the first game of Trail Climb by the team of Good Boys.
  • Added skins for RHINO APC

Changes:

  • Steam Cloud returned
  • Mono.Class also supports cross maps
  • Changed death cam, more convenient.
  • Now the car does not lose much power when using the handbrake
  • Nitro is a little more efficient at the beginning of the movement
  • Improved character camera

Fixes:

  • English localization updated
  • Fixed the Bulldozer achievement
  • Fixed other achievements that could fall out incorrectly
  • Fixed the cup in the garage
  • Fixed character flying in stunts at low fps
  • Fixed backward camera


P.S. And don't forget to leave us a review if you're enjoying the game. :)

