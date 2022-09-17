Update Notes for Sep 18

-Added a limit to the amount of illusions that can be summoned by zone 5 boss

-Optimized damage calculations

-Optimized spirit stones dropped

-Removed poison explosion aoe effect

-Optimized minimap interactions, when mouse hovers over teleport icon, it will no longer prevent player from moving or dashing

-Weapon stat bonus of "chance to proc fatal damage" has been changed to rare spawn(25% chance to appear in stat bonus pool, chance is also effected by luck)

-Fixeda bug where non physical based weapons damage values are not displayed properly

-Adjusted attack power of some fabaos

-Exp values are now displayed as whole numbers(rounded down)

-Decreased the amount of soul fragment spawned in zone 4 and zone 5