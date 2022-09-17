 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 17 September 2022

Update Notes for Sep 18

Share · View all patches · Build 9537962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a limit to the amount of illusions that can be summoned by zone 5 boss
-Optimized damage calculations
-Optimized spirit stones dropped
-Removed poison explosion aoe effect
-Optimized minimap interactions, when mouse hovers over teleport icon, it will no longer prevent player from moving or dashing
-Weapon stat bonus of "chance to proc fatal damage" has been changed to rare spawn(25% chance to appear in stat bonus pool, chance is also effected by luck)
-Fixeda bug where non physical based weapons damage values are not displayed properly
-Adjusted attack power of some fabaos
-Exp values are now displayed as whole numbers(rounded down)
-Decreased the amount of soul fragment spawned in zone 4 and zone 5

Changed files in this update

Depot 1866881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link