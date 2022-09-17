 Skip to content

City Block Builder update for 17 September 2022

Patch Notes v0.05 (17 September 2022)

Patch Notes v0.05 (17 September 2022)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We’re currently working on multiple fronts in terms of features that aren’t quite ready to release yet (related to guest and staff UI and associated behavior and gameplay effects as well as localization). For this update, we’re adding the following:

Lighting and Environment

  • The moon, moonlight, and a starry sky has been added to the game. Night time is now no longer pitch black but instead a pleasant twilight blue.

Performance

  • Celestial bodies (sun and moon) now operate on their own thread.
  • Resolved some occlusion culling issues.

AI

  • Added slight randomness to group walking formation positioning. Different types of formations still to come.

