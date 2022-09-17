Patch Notes v0.05 (17 September 2022)

Hey everyone,

We’re currently working on multiple fronts in terms of features that aren’t quite ready to release yet (related to guest and staff UI and associated behavior and gameplay effects as well as localization). For this update, we’re adding the following:

Lighting and Environment

The moon, moonlight, and a starry sky has been added to the game. Night time is now no longer pitch black but instead a pleasant twilight blue.

Performance

Celestial bodies (sun and moon) now operate on their own thread.

Resolved some occlusion culling issues.

AI