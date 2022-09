Update 1.2 is here!

Based on user feedback, I've decided to change a few game elements. With this update, you'll find decreased meditation animation time, even less obscuring mist and increased starting health (from 1 to 3). This should set up your gameplay for less high stakes situations and even more wandering fun! I hope you all enjoy your wandering in the World of Mist Monkey!

Sincerely,

Xander (the dev)