Hotfix - 0.9.4 - Mountain Visibility, Enemy Targeting Laser Changes

Changed in 0.9.4:

FEATURE CHANGE: Mountain Visibility

There has been a lot of feedback about the mountains still being hard to notice. In this update the bottom of the mountains now has a dotted outline, to hopefully make them easier to spot.

Please give feedback if the mountains are still too hard to see.

FEATURE CHANGE: Enemies' targeting lasers are now dotted lines

The goal was to make the targeting lasers "less threatening", since they don't do actually any damage.

New players might confuse that the targeting lasers make damage and feel the need to run away from them, which is not ideal.

This change also might help in possible future updates, let's see.

OTHER CHANGES: