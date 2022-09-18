 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ARRIVAL: ZERO EARTH Playtest update for 18 September 2022

Hotfix - 0.9.4 - Mountain Visibility, Enemy Targeting Laser Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9537860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed in 0.9.4:

FEATURE CHANGE: Mountain Visibility

There has been a lot of feedback about the mountains still being hard to notice. In this update the bottom of the mountains now has a dotted outline, to hopefully make them easier to spot.

Please give feedback if the mountains are still too hard to see.

FEATURE CHANGE: Enemies' targeting lasers are now dotted lines

The goal was to make the targeting lasers "less threatening", since they don't do actually any damage.

New players might confuse that the targeting lasers make damage and feel the need to run away from them, which is not ideal.

This change also might help in possible future updates, let's see.

OTHER CHANGES:

  • Show a tip about "standing still to attack" on the bottom of the screen in the first level

Changed files in this update

Depot 1636131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link