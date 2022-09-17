-Added Gamma to video settings
-Added a "PWR" stat next to your LVL stat in the HUD. This shows the number of upgrades you are actually using, useful for speedruners who want to set maximum power levels.
-Typos
Kitten Burst update for 17 September 2022
Kitten Burst v1.04 - Patch Notes
