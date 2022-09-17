Hot Fix - Version 1.0.14

Bug Fixes

Fixed gap in second floor ceiling in Evil in the House of Dr. Fleshenstein

Fixed issue where some level unlocks (Extras) were not properly saving

Fixed issue where a jumpscare sound effect in the first cutscene was playing too loudly

Fixed issue where player could get soft locked in Coastal Village barn house basement by zombies not resetting properly on player death

Fixed an issue where player could wind up with negative ammo reserves for a weapon

Fixed an issue where a zombie could push the player out of bounds in Woodside Apartment

Fixed an issue where if a player had previously played a non-steam version of the game and completed objectives that would unlock steam achievements, they would not unlock when playing the steam version of the game.

Fix an issue where an object wasn’t properly getting disabled, allowing the player to soft lock themselves by entering the vents in Woodside Apartment after the second time a section of the floor collapses

Fixed an issue where a player could soft lock themselves in Evil in the House of Dr. Fleshenstein by dropping down the hole in the floor without having previously purchased the connecting doors on the first floor and not having enough points to do so then

Changes

Added dialogue making the use of the crowbar in Woodside Apartment more clear

Changed position of wooden board in Woodside Apartment to make it’s presence and usage more clear

Thank you all for playing and being understanding and patient while we get these fixes out as fast as possible!

We are still working on larger additions and fixes including:

Remappable controls

Better organization in the settings (mouse sensitivity should be under controls)

A setting to censor the nudity in the game

Across the board fixes to prevent animation bugs with the guns

We'll be working to patch these in as soon as we can :)