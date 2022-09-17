Lootun 0.6.4 Update Notes

General:
- Unlearning an Ascendancy Class will now cause the Unequipped Ascendancy Relic to be Locked in order to prevent accidental scrapping.
- Flasks now list their chance not to consume charges in their description.
- The Mission menu will now indicate which missions have unspent expertise passive points.
- Added a new setting to the Prepare Mission Menu that allows for the duration of the mission restart timer to be customized.
- Updated the text of the "+ Rare Resource on Harvest" attribute for tools to better indicate that it will only grant extra rare resources when procing a rare harvest.
- Added additional save file protections.
- Updated the Damage Meter to provide the option to toggle overkill damage and display DPS instead of damage. It is required to reset the damage meter in order for this functionality to work correctly.
Balance:
-
Ancient Reliquary Rank 1 will now unlock two additional mission expertise upgrades:
- A single point passive that will disable the ability for a Treasure Dummy to spawn.
- A 5 point passive that will provide +0.1% chance for a Treasure Dummy to spawn per rank.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a save file with an active Endless Spires run.
- Fixed a text issue where Ancient Reliquary Rank 1 incorrectly stated that it granted a 0.1% chance for a Treasure Dummy to spawn instead of 0.5%.
- Fixed a bug where the Material Master achievement could be granted too early.
- Fixed a bug where Execute Damage was not being added to the Damage Meter.
- Fixed a bug where the Flask capacity currency cost was not being updated correctly.
- Fixed a bug where Triple damage was being undervalued by the damage comparison.
- Fixed a bug where the Upgrade Attribute craft would show the wrong result text.
- Fixed a bug where the Necrotic enchant would not refresh after reaching 90 stacks.
- Fixed a bug where ending a mission would not update the Mission preview order which could cause the mission slots to change order after a reload.
- Miscellaneous text fixes.
Changed files in this update