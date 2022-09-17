Add two new characters: Brown gnome and Cyan gnome.
Added a button on GUI to relaunch the last spell launched.
Balanced some spells.
Add worlds description.
Correct some translated errors.
Mottia - The gem hunters update for 17 September 2022
Update
Add two new characters: Brown gnome and Cyan gnome.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update