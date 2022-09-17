 Skip to content

Mottia - The gem hunters update for 17 September 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9537772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add two new characters: Brown gnome and Cyan gnome.
Added a button on GUI to relaunch the last spell launched.
Balanced some spells.
Add worlds description.
Correct some translated errors.

