Update 1.1.0 (2023091701)

Whew, hopefully this will help with bugs you guys are seeing. I won't lie, I'm very tired, but I've tried my hardest to make sure I didn't break anything while fixing problems.
Let me know how this goes for you!
- new default leagues fix many issues
- Career editors (settings and main screen) are fixed
- Main editor should be fixed, let me know
- CTD in Rules editor
- Player Cards are now correct in all modes
- now retains settings in Career Settings screen
- can now set jerseys to black
- all sounds settings should now work correctly
- some Play By Play issues
- punting in the red zone
- Fixed 'Comes from behind' mistake
- Game stats weren't lining up correctly in 21:9
- Correct uniforms now shown, rather than Dallas and NYG
Improvements
- Added new option for 'Playing in Dome' to Game Customization dialog
- Greatly improved AI calling runs out of Empty Backfield
- Restored 'Game Plans' on Career main screen
- Added 'League Rules' button to Career main screen
- Improved Rules display for 'Clock Stops on First Down' (and for Pauses, too)
- Improved Blitz display on Defense screen, now shows who's blitzing
Changed files in this update