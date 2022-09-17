 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Strategy Football 2023 update for 17 September 2022

Update 1.1.0 (2023091701)

Share · View all patches · Build 9537757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whew, hopefully this will help with bugs you guys are seeing. I won't lie, I'm very tired, but I've tried my hardest to make sure I didn't break anything while fixing problems.

Let me know how this goes for you!

  • new default leagues fix many issues
  • Career editors (settings and main screen) are fixed
  • Main editor should be fixed, let me know
  • CTD in Rules editor
  • Player Cards are now correct in all modes
  • now retains settings in Career Settings screen
  • can now set jerseys to black
  • all sounds settings should now work correctly
  • some Play By Play issues
  • punting in the red zone
  • Fixed 'Comes from behind' mistake
  • Game stats weren't lining up correctly in 21:9
  • Correct uniforms now shown, rather than Dallas and NYG

Improvements

  • Added new option for 'Playing in Dome' to Game Customization dialog
  • Greatly improved AI calling runs out of Empty Backfield
  • Restored 'Game Plans' on Career main screen
  • Added 'League Rules' button to Career main screen
  • Improved Rules display for 'Clock Stops on First Down' (and for Pauses, too)
  • Improved Blitz display on Defense screen, now shows who's blitzing

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link