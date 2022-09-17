Update 1.1.0 (2023091701)

Whew, hopefully this will help with bugs you guys are seeing. I won't lie, I'm very tired, but I've tried my hardest to make sure I didn't break anything while fixing problems.

Let me know how this goes for you!

new default leagues fix many issues

Career editors (settings and main screen) are fixed

Main editor should be fixed, let me know

CTD in Rules editor

Player Cards are now correct in all modes

now retains settings in Career Settings screen

can now set jerseys to black

all sounds settings should now work correctly

some Play By Play issues

punting in the red zone

Fixed 'Comes from behind' mistake

Game stats weren't lining up correctly in 21:9

Correct uniforms now shown, rather than Dallas and NYG

Improvements