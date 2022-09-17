Update 9/17

Current fixes and changes include:
- Increased FOV to 90
- Increased glow stick radius
- Disabled motion blur
- Leroy Est. map is now free
- Significantly reduced chance of getting Edith
- Removed head bob when spectating
- Slightly reduced movement speed of Edith
- Fixed interactions when crouching
- Removed broken achievements (for now)
- Reduced grace period and number of lights allowed for each difficulty setting
- Removed kick option from the lobby (Use 'invite only' to host private sessions)
- Updated widgets to not overlap if 4th player joins lobby
Server session issues are actively being looked at. Thank you for your patience!
