Boo Men update for 17 September 2022

Update 9/17

Share · View all patches · Build 9537740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Current fixes and changes include:

  • Increased FOV to 90
  • Increased glow stick radius
  • Disabled motion blur
  • Leroy Est. map is now free
  • Significantly reduced chance of getting Edith
  • Removed head bob when spectating
  • Slightly reduced movement speed of Edith
  • Fixed interactions when crouching
  • Removed broken achievements (for now)
  • Reduced grace period and number of lights allowed for each difficulty setting
  • Removed kick option from the lobby (Use 'invite only' to host private sessions)
  • Updated widgets to not overlap if 4th player joins lobby

Server session issues are actively being looked at. Thank you for your patience!

