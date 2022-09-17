 Skip to content

Frontiers Reach update for 17 September 2022

Patch Update for Version 0.7.082722

Build 9537614

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rebalanced fighter cost to make them a bit cheaper across the board.
  • Minor tweaks to setup tools for naval units on planets that have water.
  • Minor tweaks to AI to keep them from flying in circles.

