- Rebalanced fighter cost to make them a bit cheaper across the board.
- Minor tweaks to setup tools for naval units on planets that have water.
- Minor tweaks to AI to keep them from flying in circles.
Frontiers Reach update for 17 September 2022
Patch Update for Version 0.7.082722
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update