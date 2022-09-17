Patch Notes V0.001

Added forced hit.
Q: Normal hit
W: down hit
Collecting additional CG just got easier.
Thank you very much for your comments.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added forced hit.
Q: Normal hit
W: down hit
Collecting additional CG just got easier.
Thank you very much for your comments.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update