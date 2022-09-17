 Skip to content

MAGICAL ANGEL FAIRY HEART update for 17 September 2022

Patch Notes V0.001

Share · View all patches · Build 9537604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added forced hit.


Q: Normal hit
W: down hit

Collecting additional CG just got easier.
Thank you very much for your comments.

