V1.07 - Patch Notes

Hello again!

Here are a few bugs and changes for this patch:

Changed low settings to help increase a bit of FPS (Nothing major)

Settings default to low (This will reset your graphic and game settings which you will have to change)

Controls 'Look' keybind removed from controls tab as it had no use (This will reset your controls settings)

Animator changes to help cause animation freeze on traps

Removed intractability on radio floor 1

For people who are still having fps drops and stutters with new low settings changed, we are still looking into FPS problems and will hopefully be able to bring a patch throughout the week which will help some pc's.