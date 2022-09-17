V1.07 - Patch Notes

Hello again!
Here are a few bugs and changes for this patch:
- Changed low settings to help increase a bit of FPS (Nothing major)
- Settings default to low (This will reset your graphic and game settings which you will have to change)
- Controls 'Look' keybind removed from controls tab as it had no use (This will reset your controls settings)
- Animator changes to help cause animation freeze on traps
- Removed intractability on radio floor 1
For people who are still having fps drops and stutters with new low settings changed, we are still looking into FPS problems and will hopefully be able to bring a patch throughout the week which will help some pc's.
Changed files in this update